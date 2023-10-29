Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trimble Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

