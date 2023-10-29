Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

