Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 929,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 276.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

