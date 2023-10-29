Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 339.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

