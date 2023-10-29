Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 13,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 821,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after buying an additional 284,815 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 918,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after buying an additional 696,253 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. 3,242,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

