Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 14,660,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.31 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

