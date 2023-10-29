TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.32.

A number of analysts have commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $326.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.