Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tristar Acquisition I alerts:

Tristar Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of TRIS stock remained flat at $10.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Tristar Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.92.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.