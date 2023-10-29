Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSU. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE TSU opened at C$30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 92.73 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.48. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$664.42 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.6182287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.