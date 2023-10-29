Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

