Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of JXN opened at $37.19 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $432,977 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

