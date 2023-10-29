Triumph Capital Management Buys 1,114 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $896,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

