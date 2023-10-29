Triumph Capital Management Buys 1,325 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $10.41 on Friday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

