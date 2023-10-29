Triumph Capital Management Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,536 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

