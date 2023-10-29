Triumph Capital Management Has $16.65 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 7.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,677,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 986,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,891,000 after purchasing an additional 636,652 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

