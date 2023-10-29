Triumph Capital Management Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

