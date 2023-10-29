Triumph Capital Management Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,254,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

