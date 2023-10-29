Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

