Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after buying an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.