Triumph Capital Management Invests $826,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Peakstone Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,713,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of PKST stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

