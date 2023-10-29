Triumph Capital Management Purchases 32,624 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 143.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 343,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

