Triumph Capital Management Sells 47,585 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.