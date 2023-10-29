Triumph Capital Management Takes $587,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

