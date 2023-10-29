Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.