Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

