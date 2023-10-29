Triumph Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $238.79 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

