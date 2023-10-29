Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the September 30th total of 464,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 645,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRKA opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Troika Media Group by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Troika Media Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 269,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Troika Media Group by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.