Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the September 30th total of 464,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 645,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TRKA opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.
Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.69 million during the quarter.
Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.
