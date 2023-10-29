TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Update

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 842,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. B. Riley started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 88.98%. The business had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

