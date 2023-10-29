Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,244,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,531,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 399,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 366,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

