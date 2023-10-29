Truist Financial Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $190.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

