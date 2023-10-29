Truist Financial Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $150.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

