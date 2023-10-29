Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Trustmark by 11.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

