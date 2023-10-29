TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised TSR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

TSR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSRI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. TSR has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.83.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

Featured Stories

