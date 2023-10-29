TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,814.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,814.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,321,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 472,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,141,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 175,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

TTMI stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.