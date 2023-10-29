Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.18

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $7.23. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 213,315 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.71). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,069,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,069,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,295,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $809,250 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,697,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 146,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tutor Perini by 32.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 107.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 11.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

