TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TZP Strategies Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

