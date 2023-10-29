U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
USAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Shares of USAU opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
