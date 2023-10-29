Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) vs. Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Financial Comparison

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -24.93% -45.67% -21.27% Grand Canyon Education 20.42% 31.06% 23.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Udemy and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Udemy currently has a consensus target price of $13.22, indicating a potential upside of 50.77%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $135.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Udemy and Grand Canyon Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $629.10 million 2.10 -$153.88 million ($1.17) -7.50 Grand Canyon Education $911.31 million 3.90 $184.68 million $6.16 19.06

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Udemy has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Udemy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

