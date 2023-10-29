Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $8,987,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

