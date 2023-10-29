United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

