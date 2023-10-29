United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Holdings Trimmed by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

