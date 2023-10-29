Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 4.6 %

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

