Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URBN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.82 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

