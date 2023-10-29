Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.23. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 5,445 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.