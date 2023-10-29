Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 40,951 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,178 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average is $205.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.