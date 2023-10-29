Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 28,416 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

