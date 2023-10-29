Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after acquiring an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $556,335. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

