VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,325,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,769,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,428,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,365.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 764,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 733,445 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 852,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,178. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

