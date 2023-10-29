VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.