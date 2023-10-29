Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 269,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $150.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

